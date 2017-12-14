- Advertisement -

Edo Libyan Returnees and mother of four, Ms Blessing Braimah, on Thursday in Benin, narrated how she midwifed the delivery of five babies in a Libya detention camp without any medical attention.

Blessings disclosed this as the Edo Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, stated that 1, 439 Libya returnees have been received by the state government within the last six weeks.

While noting that she was neither a nurse or a Doctor, Blessing said her burning desire to save the lives of the babies and their mothers was her strength and inspiration.

Blessing who said she left the shore of Nigeria in search of greener pasture for her children, pointing out that God used her in the camp even in her own predicament.

According to her, “I had to do it as there was no one else to help these women deliver their babies. Live in the camp is just like that of the popular saying, ‘to your tenth oh Israel’.

“We were all dumped in the camp without any care in the world. It is just a living hell because no one is there for you when you fall sick. No any form of medication or doctor to attend to the sick..

“It was for the reason i was inspired to save the lives of these women and their babies. I tell you, it is actually gratifying to be of asistance to these people. The only thing i tell them when i feel the babies is, as the baby is pushing you, you should also be pushing.”

Blessing who said she left for Libya about seven months ago, said she borrowed N600, 000 to embark on what she descried as a “tortuous journey”.

“I left for Libya in order to cross to Europe. I had nothing doing while in Nigeria and I borrowed money (N600, 000) to embark on this journey.

“I needed to secure a better life for my children because there is no one there for them as their father, whom we are no longer together, was not showing interest in their upkeep.

- Advertisement -

“My experince in Libya is horrifying; from the journey through the desert, sound of guns everywhere and the terrible live in the camp. Our people are suffering in that country but, it is however not only Nigerians that are facing hardship in Libya.

“I would have been back home in Nigeria eaelier than now, but is not just a journey you embark on like that; you just dont go to the park and say you are coming home to Nigeria.

“We didnt know our way around even if we were allowed to go out. We were cramped inside the booth of a vehicle when they brought us to the camp,” she said.

She said her expectation back home now is for the governent to help her start a business or better still, assist her children.

“My eldest child is 18 years old, and two out of my four chidlren are learning trade while the other two are schooling. I need government to asist the two on trade with starter packs.

They (government) have saved us by bringing us back home but they need to complete the job by asisting us to start life again for we are aready frutrated as it were,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Omorogbe said a total of 1, 439 indigenes of the state had returned home from Libya since the evacuation started in late October.

She said the figure included 228 (inclusve of five mothers and four pregant girls), that returned home to Benin on Wednesday.

While noting that the preoccupation of the government is to re-absolved the returnees back into the society, the commissoner disclosed that training programme for them would start in January.

She also said government pays a monthly stipend to the returnees, including the babies among them.

While refusing to speak on the number of traffickers so far prosecuted, she said the government is working on investigating and successfully prosecuting the traffickers.

She further said focus of the government is to wipe out human trafficking in the state and also stop irregular migration.

“We want our people going abroad to do so responsibly and not going there to suffer or go through horrifying experience,” she said.