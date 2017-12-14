- Advertisement -

Prof. Steve Azaiki, the Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University (NDU), has commended Gov. Seriake Dickson’s move to re-position the institution to achieve academic excellence.

Azaiki, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, made the commendation during the inauguration of the 4th Governing Council meeting on Thursday in Yenagoa.

He said that the inauguration was an opportunity given to his team to turnaround the university.

He expressed the commitment of the fourth council to uplift the institution to an enviable height, saying it would soon come up with laudable ideas and innovations that would change the narrative of the university.

- Advertisement -

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of NDU, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo, applauded his appointment as a member of the 4th Governing Council of the university.

He stressed the need for fresh ideas that would transform the institution, while urging the council members to think out of the box in all their deliberations.

Edoumiekumo expressed confidence in the collective ability of the council to make great accomplishments during its tenure.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, lauded the governor’s ability to appoint round pegs to fill round holes in order to accomplish crucial tasks.

He assured the people of the state that the council members would do their best to justify the confidence reposed in them.