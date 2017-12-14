- Advertisement -

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released 2017 November/December External Senior School Certificate Examination results.

Prospective candidates are expected to purchase NECO result checking scratch card before proceeding to check their results online,

Cards are available in all NECO offices.

How To Check Result…

1)Go to NECO result checking portal http://www.mynecoexams.com/results/default.aspx

2)Select your examination type i.e. Nov/Dec

3)Select your year of examination i.e. 2017

4)Enter the result checking scratch card PIN number in the required column

5)Enter your examination number

Finally, click on Check My Result button to access your 2017 NECO GCE result.