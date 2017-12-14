- Advertisement -

The Jigawa Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday said it arrested six suspected drug dealers and recovered 1000.64 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs.

Josephine Obi, Jigawa State Commander of the NDLEA, told newsmen in Dutse that the suspects were arrested between Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 at various locations in the state.

Obi said that two suspects were arrested with cannabis along Kano-Gumel road while four others were nabbed with over 900 grams of Tramadol tablets in Guri, Dutse and Hadejia Local Government Areas of the state.

Obi said that all the suspects had been charged to court.

She called on well-meaning individuals and organisations to support the NDLEA in curbing drug abuse and trafficking in the country.