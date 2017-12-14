- Advertisement -

The national economic council (NEC) has asked the federal government to use $1bn from the excess crude account (ECA) for the fight against insurgency in the north-east.

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, disclosed this to state house correspondents after the council’s meeting on Thursday.

He said the decision was taken during the meeting which held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The ECA currently stands at the $2.317 billion.

Obaseki said it is expected that the money would be spent on the purchase of security equipment, procurement of intelligence and logistics, among others.

The council was also given an update on the forensic audit by KPMG which would be concluded in January 2018.

The governors were also briefed on the need for urgent steps and action to overcome water supply challenges and sanitation in the country in order to for Nigeria to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030.