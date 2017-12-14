- Advertisement -

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, arrived Bauchi on Thursday for the graduation ceremony of over 800 students who participated in her Skills Acquisition Programme.

The programme is sponsored by Mrs Buhari’s NGO, the Future Assured initiatives, for women and youths in the state.

Mrs Buhari, who arrived the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport at about 11.20 a.m., was accompanied by the wife of Nasarawa State governor, Mrs Mairo Al-Makura.

Also on the entourage are the wife of Adamawa Governor, Mrs Maryam Bindow and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani.

The wife of the President was received at the airport by the Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi and his wife, Hadiza.

From the airport, the wife of the President visited the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Adamu, in his Palace before attending the graduation ceremony at the State Multi-Purpose Hall, Bauchi.

The Strategic vision behind the engagement of the office of the wife of the president is to contribute to the acceleration of efforts to End Preventable Maternal, New born and Child deaths.

This it aims to achieve through advocacy and the strengthening of accountability mechanisms in order to enhance the peace and development of Nigeria.