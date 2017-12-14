- Advertisement -

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. (Dr.) Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Jimoh Lambe Abdulkareem as the Executive Chairman of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB)

According to a release signed by Alhaji Sola Isiaka Gold, the Secretary to the Government of Kwara State, the new appointee holds a Masters in Public Administration (MPA), Masters in Environmental (MEM), and is a member of the National Institute of Management (NIM), as well as Fellowship of Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

According to the SSG, the new KWSUBEB Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkareem, has previously served as the Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Kwara State on Community Relations and Commissioner I, Kwara State Local Government Service Commission.

Alhaji Gold added that the appointment of Alhaji Abdulkareem takes immediate effect