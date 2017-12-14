- Advertisement -

The house of representatives ad hoc committee on the treasury single account (TSA) has ordered the management of Intels to remit the funds accrued from its pilotage service contract with the federal government within 24 hours.

The lawmakers gave the directive at a public hearing which held on Wednesday.

The committee also asked the company to provide full details of the amount owed the government.

Abubakar Danburam, chairman of the committee, threatened to enforce the committee’s powers if the company failed to comply.

On his part, Silvano Bellinato, Intels executive director, said the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and his company have already commenced reconciliation of accounts.

He explained to the committee that Intels is waiting for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide guidelines for the company to commence payment into the TSA.

Mba Onum, Intels legal adviser, told the committee that company did not make payment because of the TSA policy which mandated the company to remit all the revenue and commission.

He said this was in conflict with the agreement signed between Intels and NPA.

Onum also said the NPA should approach the federal executive council (FEC) so that a waiver would be given to the company to pay back its loan facility obtained from banks.

In October, the federal government asked the NPA to void the boats pilotage agreement it had with Intels.