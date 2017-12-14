- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has reassured motorists and other road users on the commitment of the corps to ensure safety and security of all road users during the Yuletide.

Its Ebonyi, Nkalagu Unit Commander, Mr Kehinde Ayuba, gave the assurances in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ezillo, in Ishielu Local Government Area.

He said the command had launched the 2017 end of the year sensitisation campaigns aimed at creating awareness among motorists and other road users.

Ayuba urged drivers to shun acts that could endanger their lives and the lives of their passengers, adding that motorists should drive with caution.

According to Ayuba, the theme of the 2017 end of the year road crash awareness campaign is; “Your Right to Life on the Highways is not Negotiable”.

He warned drivers to shun the use of worn-out tyres, the use of expired tyres, as they were major contributors to road crashes in the country.

The unit commander said safety on the highways during the ember months was a collective responsibility of all road users.

‘‘Safety on our roads requires our collective responsibilities and we all have one role or the other to play in reducing crashes.

“We must learn to drive to stay alive and adhere to road safety precautions and shun all forms of compromise that could result in road accidents.

“We have increased our patrol and surveillance and also identified accident flash points along the Abakaliki-Enugu highway axis of the Trans-Saharan Road.

“We are also interfacing with officials and members of road transport unions to explore ways to effectively reduce road crashes in Ebonyi,” Ayuba said.

He advised road users to pay attention to road traffic signs and watch carefully before entering main and minor roads to avoid accidents.

Ayuba also urged motorists, especially commercial ones to always service their vehicles before embarking on any trip.