- Advertisement -

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday empowered women and youths in the three senatorial districts of Katsina State with 50 tricycles.

Buhari, while presenting the items to the beneficiaries at Daura Local Government Secretariat, said the gesture was to assist them to be economically self-reliant.

She said that the gesture was part of her desire to support women and youths to earn a decent living in the country.

- Advertisement -

The wife of the President expressed the hope that the items would impact positively on the life of the beneficiaries.

Other items distributed also included sewing and grinding machines, and spaghetti making machines among others.

About 1,000 persons beneficiated from Buhari’s programme.

Earlier, the wife of the President had inaugurated the Muhammadu Buhari School for Science and Arabic Studies along Kano Road in Daura.