In spite the #EndSARS debate by Nigerians, Mr Akin Fakorode, the Commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Rivers, says crime rate has dropped to the barest minimum in the upland region of the state.

Fakorode disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He assured the people of the state that the Squad would continue to tackle insecurity in the riverside region until peace was permanently restored following its collaboration with the Marine Police, Navy and other relevant security agencies.

He disagreed with those clamouring for the withdrawal of SARS from the state, saying the call had no good intention for the residents.

Fakorede urged members of the public to lodge their complaints about any misdemeanour on the part of SARS operatives for appropriate sanctions.

He said that SARS had been able to identify those fomenting trouble and their hideouts, adding that trouble makers would not be given breathing space under his watch.

“We have increased our presence and we have also strengthened surveillance on the state’s waterways to block the entry points of criminals to the riverside communities.

“This measure is to ensure that there is no safe Haven for criminals even in the creeks.

“I urge the public to enjoy the best Christmas celebration in terms of security as we have positioned our officers and men to ensure security of lives and property in the state,” he said.

The commander said the presence of SARS in Rivers had brought a sigh of relief to the residents who hitherto were unsafe owing to incessant kidnappings and cult activities.

Fakorode called for more public cooperation, saying that SARS operations in the state had also reduced incidents of senseless killings.

“We remain grateful to those who came in solidarity to identify with the noble objectives of SARS in Rivers because we cannot talk about policing without public collaboration.

“At several fora, we have asked the public to make official reports of misconduct by our men to the Inspector-General of Police and top police officers.

“We made this request because some persons may have been negatively affected by some SARS operatives.

“I can assure Rivers people that any complaint would be duly investigated and if any officer is found wanting he shall not go unpunished,” he said.