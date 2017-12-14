- Advertisement -

The Federal Government through Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has said its efforts at addressing the economic challenges facing the nation will require sustainable industrial peace and harmony to succeed.

The Government spoke through Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, while declaring open a one-day seminar organized by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Ministry of Labour and Employment with the theme “Effective Labour-Management Relations a Panacea for Industrial Peace and Harmony in the world of work.”

According to him: “The recession that we experienced recently was as a result of a number of economic challenges. The present administration in addressing these challenges will require adequate industrial harmony to thrive. It, therefore, behoves us as individuals and an organized labour union to imbibe social dialogue and collective bargaining principles as a strategy for resolving industrial disputes.

“The current administration has strived to reposition the nation’s industrial sector with minimal work disruption, and improved workers welfare as evident in the inauguration of the new National Minimum Wage Committee and payment of outstanding promotion arrears to the Federal Civil Servants amongst others.”

Earlier, Chairman, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Unit of ASCSN, Tommy Etim, expressed the Association’s resolve to engage management in social dialogue on issues that affect workers welfare.

In his goodwill message, Secretary General of ASCSN, Bashiru Lawal, described the workshop as timely and apt, coming at a time when Unions were being confronted with a lot of unfair industrial relations practices in the world of works.