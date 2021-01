Four hundred and twenty-four more Nigerians who were stranded in Saudi Arabia arrived Abuja on Friday.

This was made known by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission via a tweet.





The tweet read, “424 more Nigerians stranded in Saudi have arrived Abuja. They will proceed on the mandatory 14 days quarantine . We appeal to Nigerians to desist from illegal migration.”