- Advertisement -

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, has urged the people to help the military with support and information to end Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

Nicholas made the appeal yesterday in Maiduguri while addressing troops of 7 Division Garrison of Nigerian Army after his familiarisation tour of military formations at Maimalari Cantonment and Giwa Barracks.

He said what is more important is for communities to come out and assist troops in the front-line of Sambisa Forest and insurgency-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

The war, according to him, cannot be left alone to the military without involving local communities in providing useful information on insurgents’ modus operandi.

His words: “It is a comprehensive thing that has to be done totally to end this war that had claimed many lives and property.

- Advertisement -

“Everybody should come out and support what we are doing in terms of any information you have. Anything you can do to support counter-insurgency and terrorism is welcome.

“The management of the security in this country is everybody’s responsibility. We’re talking to the communities to please come out and help. Give us the necessary support and information and stop giving information to these insurgents.”

“This war is about to be completed.”

He said the Army had some issues at stake where some soldiers are leaving their equipment and running away from battle.

The commander, who urged the soldiers to be more courageous, professional and disciplined at all times, charged them to be more responsible and professional to deal with the situations.

He warned that no soldier or officer should get involved in any form of human rights violations while fighting Boko Haram insurgency.