For reportedly offering him an unsatisfactory response, Governor Ayodele Fayose has berated the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, for allegedly shielding a killer customs officer.

The remark was consequent upon a protest by the people of Ayetoro Ekiti community to Government House, Ado-Ekiti over alleged harassment by the police following the killing of their loved ones.

An eyewitness told reporters that the yet-to-be-identified customs officer, who was allegedly drunk, rammed his car into a shop in the settlement and killed two people on the spot while several others got injured.

The deceased were named as Emmanuel Owaremi and Mrs. Titilayo Omotoso while one Bukola Aboko was said to have lost her five-month pregnancy.

The witness claimed that bottles of assorted liquor were found in the car at the scene of the incident.

It was learnt that the police after rescuing the officer and another female occupant, later released them without charging them to court.

The development, it was further gathered, angered the people who stormed the police station to demand the re-arrest and prosecution of the custom officer.

Some of the family members of the victims were allegedly arrested and charged for breaching public peace.

A spokesperson for the two families, Mr. Adeola Abiodun, alleged that the force seized the remains of the victims, telling them to back down on anything litigation before they could secure them.

But the governor, who addressed journalists after the protest, described the incident as very sad, saying that he was shocked by the revelation and the weighty allegations against the force.

Fayose said when he summoned the police commissioner, he could not give him a satisfactory answer.

He assured the people that justice would be done in the matter.

The governor said: “I am saddened by this development. Those who are supposed to be protecting us shouldn’t be oppressing us. When people face this kind of trauma, this kind of sad experience, the killing of their breadwinner, husbands and for any reason, a right thinking person should not cover it up.

“We must stand up against this. These people must get justice. A man killed two of their family members, rather than charging the driver who drove the car to court, the police charged the family members of the deceased to court. I want to assure Ekiti people that we will get to the root of this matter.”

Reacting via telephone, Chafe, who denied the claims, said the incident was an accident.