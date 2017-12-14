- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised the motorists to drive safely by obeying traffic rules so as to save their loved ones from the agony of grieving during the festive periods.

Mr Shehu Zaki, FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer for Ogun and Lagos States, gave this advice during a sensitisation programme for motorists at Mowe/Reedemed Camp on Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Wednesday.

Zaki, who was represented by Mr Clement Oladele, FRSC Ogun Sector Commander, advised the motorists to avoid night traveling for safety purpose, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“Celebrations cannot be completed if you dont arrive safely, please spare your loved ones the agony of grieving this festive period.

“It is not compulsory to travel this year if you are challenged by funds, sickness even the nature of your work.

“Do not risk your life to travel, if possible avoid night journey and do not make this year traveling home a matter of life and death,” he said.

Also speaking at the forum, Hyginus Omeje, FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, advised drivers to shun drunk driving.

- Advertisement -

Omeje noted that more breathalysers have been deployed to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway corridor to detect any motorist driving under the influence of alcohol or dangerous substance.

According to him, any driver caught or tested positive to alcohol while driving on the highways would have his car impounded till 2018.

“We now have more breathalysers to test more motorists on the road at this festive period.

“The corps is operating under Operation Zero to crashes this period, so anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol will not only forfeit his journey but also get his vehicle impounded till after the festivities,” he said.

Omeje also appealed to the drivers to avoid dangerous driving, overloading, speeding and the use of expired tyres.

Mr Abiodun Olusegun, the Secretary, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Obafemi Owode Egba Branch, gave kudos the corps over the periodic enlightenment given to the members of the union.

Olusegun said that both the executives and the leaders of the union have taken it upon themselves to sensitise their members on safety on a weekly basis.

According to him, the union members are now obeying the traffic rules and regulations now than ever before.