The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on his 50th birthday.

The PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja, commended the governor for his “political sagacity that has propelled the party to greater heights’’.

Ologbondiyan said that Wike earned the sobriquet of “Mr Project” because of his outstanding performance in the development of Rivers.

He described Wike as a jewel and pride not only to the PDP and Rivers, but also to the nation at large.

“The PDP is very proud of Wike for his exceptional leadership qualities and outstanding performance which have spanned over the years.

“He is an excellent manager of men and resources with a track record of performance as a former Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff of Rivers, Minister; and now as governor of Rivers,’’ he said.

The party urged him to remain steadfast in his determination to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers and good governance to Nigerians.

“The PDP also pray that God in his infinite mercies will grant him good health, peace and courage in the years ahead.’’