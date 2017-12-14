- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau, has assured residents of the state of the continuous availability of LAKE Rice at designated centres.

The commissioner, who spoke when he visited the centre on the premises of the Lagos Television Complex in Agidingbi, Ikeja on Wednesday, said the price of the product had not been increased, while the quality was high.

Suarau said the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration was committed to enhancing food production in the state.

- Advertisement -

He said, “Our LAKE Rice is of good quality. The major difference between LAKE Rice and imported rice is that the imported has a minimum storage of five to six years storage life span, but LAKE Rice is fresh.”

The commissioner urged the residents to access the rice at Lagos Agric Input Supply Authority, Ojo, Farm Service Centres, Ikorodu, Agricultural Development Authority, Agege and other centres.

At the LTV centre, some buyers expressed satisfaction at the logistics put in place.

One of them, Hassan Adewale, said the officials at the centre were courteous, adding that getting the product was on “a first-come-first-serve basis.”