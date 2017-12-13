- Advertisement -

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says it is targeting 2, 596 federal pensioners in the on-going verification exercise in Niger State.

Malam Abubakar Aboki, the Chief Pension Officer, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that already about 1, 000 pensioners have been captured in the exercise expected to last for one week.

“The exercise targets those that started their civil service career with the defunct regional governments and federal civil service but retired before June 30, 2007.

He promised that those who are incapacitated and could not make-it to the venue of the exercise in Minna town, would be afforded the opportunity to be verified in their respective homes.

Aboki said that the department has set modalities to capture each and every pensioner in the state who worked with federal and defunct regional government.

“We will provide lunch for all those who come for the verification exercise,” he said.

Malam Bashir Mohammad, a pensioner, commended the federal government for the ongoing verification exercise.

“It is the best thing to happen to retired civil servants who served the country diligently. We will continue to laud the present administration for its efforts in meeting our desired objectives,” he said.