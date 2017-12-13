- Advertisement -

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to the Bauchi State government to reconnect the corps members’ permanent orientation camp at Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state to the national grid so that the camp community would enjoy electricity supply like other places in the state.

Speaking Wednesday during the closing ceremony of the three weeks’ orientation course of the batch B, stream 1 corps members posted to Bauchi, the state coordinator of the scheme, Mr Afolayan James, who made the appeal revealed that the camp “has been using generators for power supply for a very long time when cables linking them with the national grid were vandalised”.

According to him, the NYSC management spends a lot to fuel generators to supply power at the camp calling on the state government to redeem its pledge by reconnecting the camp promptly.

“On our part we wish to assure His Excellency and the peace loving people of Bauchi State that the NYSC scheme will continue to partner with them in implementing the laudable and people oriented programmes and policies of government.

‘’Meanwhile I wish to once again appeal to the state government to conclude necessary action on the reconnection of the orientation camp to the national grid as we presently depend on electricity power generators as the only source of power to the camp,’’ he said.