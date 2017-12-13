- Advertisement -

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has presented three names to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

Alhaji Abdulmumeen Kamba, the Speaker of the Assembly made the disclosure at the plenary of the House on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

Kamba named the nominees as Prof. Mukhtar Bunza, Hajiya Rahmatu Gulma and Hajiya Tsahara Bawa.

He said that the governor made the request based on the provision of section 192, sub section 11 of the 1999 constitution.

“The governor intends to appoint three additional commissioners to assist him in the performance of his constitutional responsibilities of running the state.

“The names submitted for confirmation by the house are: Prof. Mukhtar Bunza, Hajiya Rahmatu Gulma and Hajiya Tsahara Bawa.

“The confirmation will enable him proceed with the formal processes of their appointment as commissioners,” Kamba said.