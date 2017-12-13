- Advertisement -

The leadership of the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, has expressed concern over activities of what it called fake pastors.

It equally expressed worry over the proliferation of churches, saying the trend was denigrating Christiandom.

ECWA General Secretary, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, said this yesterday in a keynote address he delivered at the 2017 ECWA Pastors’ International Conference, held at Bingham University, Nasarawa State.

Yunusa insisted that the church was not only worried at the level in which fake men of God had infiltrated the ranks of clergy in the country but also misinterpreting the Holy Book as well as misleading Christian faithful.

To this end, the cleric warned ECWA pastors against following the path of such Christianity, simply they want to be relevant.

According to him, so many unholy things that are against biblical principles have been introduced to the Christian faith by those he referred to as “bad eggs in clergy”.

“We now pray and dress in certain ways to please the society. It unfortunate that Christians now walk and talk in ways that befit their ‘quack’ mentors. By this, we lose our identity as gospel ministers and become mere caricature of same people we mimic. It has made us incapable of responding to burning contemporary issues in service, “he said.

The ECWA Secretary highlighted materialism, proliferation and patronage of prayer houses, post-modernism, religious pluralism, as the effect of the inability of pastors to carter and feed their “flocks” spiritually and physically.

ECWA President, Rev. Dr Jeremiah Gado, in his remarks challenged the pastors to take advantage of series of meetings and teachings by local and international resources persons to enrich their knowledge bank, for effective and fruitful work in God’s vineyard.

He added: “I admonish you all to keep preaching and living out sound biblical doctrines and resist the temptation of preaching what people’s itching ears would want to hear, but insist on truth and righteousness as contained in the Holy Book.

“It is only by doing so that we will carry out the Will of God here on earth and also continue in the legacies that were left behind by ECWA founding fathers.”

The annual ECWA Pastors’ International Conference was organized for spiritual and physical rejuvenation of over 6, 000 pastors in ECWA church with a view to sharpening their skills for effective and efficient service to God and humanity.