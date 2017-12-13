- Advertisement -

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, joined stakeholders on Wednesday in opposing the Non-Governmental Organisations Bill at the National Assembly.

The House of Representatives Committee on Civil Society is holding a public hearing on the bill.

- Advertisement -

Kukah observed that much as the bill might appear to have good intentions, Nigeria did not need it.

“The intentions of the bill may be right but we should channel our energy to other things”, he told the session.