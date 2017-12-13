- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it would kick against moves by state governors to push for states to agree on minimum wage they would pay.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, dropped the hints on the heels of the recent inauguration of National Minimum Wage Committee, headed by former Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Ms Ama People.



Speaking at the opening session of the 44th National Executive Council meeting of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Wabba wondered how state governors would want to negotiate minimum wage for their states when political office holders in one state earn the same salaries and allowances with their counterparts in other states as prescribed by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

According to him, if the RMAFC prescribed remunerations for Governors, National Assembly members, members of the state legislature and even councilors, why would a central body not determine minimum wage for workers.