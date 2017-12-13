- Advertisement -

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Edo State Command, says it has intercepted a shipment of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa concealed in building materials.

The truck containing weeds valued at N70.7 million was intercepted on its way to Abi in Delta State from Akure, Ondo State.

According to the State Commander, Mr. Wakawa Buba, the drug packed in 409 bags with a total weight of 7,073 kg was ingeniously concealed in a consignment of building materials in a truck with Ondo Registration Number XB 625 WEN.

The suspects, Monday Amusoga, 39 and Omebu Kingsley, 30, both from Ndokwa West Local Council of Delta State are currently in detention.

Mr Buba while confirming the arrest and seizure, described the mode of concealment as deceptively imaginative, adding that the command would do all within its capacity to counter the illicit activities of drug syndicates.

“This is yet another clever trick employed by drug traffickers. The cannabis was neatly concealed amidst building materials but we were able to detect it based on intelligence report.”

He said the suspects would soon be charged to court.