The Department of Public Administration, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has been thrown into mourning following the death of Akoh Abuh Samuel, an HND student, who was allegedly stabbed by his friend suspected to be mentally unstable.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the suspect, Agba Victor, an HND 1 student from Accounting Department brutally attacked the decease in his room for unknown reason.

The incident happened in Felele, the outskirt of the institution convocation ground.

The late Samuel who according to source was best of friend to the suspect since their National Diploma days was discovered with machete cuts on his forehead and neck.

He died on the way to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

According to preliminary report, the suspect claimed that he didn’t know what got into him.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Polytechnic Public Relation Officer Luke Yakubu told newsmen that the suspect on Sunday night started acting funny towards his roommate who is now late.

”When the late roommate and neighbours discovered this strange behaviour coming from Victor, they took him to the Church for prayers.

”They were best of Friends since their National Diploma days and also attend the same fellowship. Later that night, nature caught up with the deceased, and his friend used machete to kill him.

”After he exhibited this act, he told us that he threw the cutlass inside a well. He even came back to the room where the incident occurred without running away.

”The Police is still carrying out their investigation, because he was not mad when he gained admission into our institution. All this so called strange behaviour started on Sunday,” he explained.

The case has been transfered from the B Division of the Nigeria Police Force Lokoja to the State Criminal Investigation Department.