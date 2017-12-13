- Advertisement -

The Bayelsa State government’s initiative of academic excellence to groom future leaders of the state and country is yielding fruit as Seiyifa And Grace Koroye Foundation has identified with the government’s vision by rewarding outstanding students of its Essay writing Competition For Schools in the state.

Public and Private Primary and Secondary Schools from the three Senatorial Districts of Bayelsa State participated in the Seiyifa and Grace Koroye Foundation Essay Writing Competition.

The Organising Committee desires to engage the students in intellectual discourse.

Opukabu Primary School, Patani, won the first prize while Belary Schools emerged the best among the secondary schools.