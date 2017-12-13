- Advertisement -

There are indications that the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill aimed at removing age limits for running for elective offices would sail through in at least two-thirds of the 36 states Houses of Assemblies in the country.

The constitutional amendment Bill which was passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate particularly seeks to promote youth inclusion in decision making and deepen intergenerational dialogue through the removal of constitutional age limits for running for elective office.

At a town hall meeting organized by the Youths Initiative for Advocacy Growth Advancement (YIAGA), held in Abuja, the chairman of the conference of speakers of state legislature, Mr. Ismaila Kamba, who is also the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, assured that none of the states assemblies would be opposed to the passage of the bill.

Represented by the Kebbi Majority Leader, Mr. Ahmed Yakubu, he asserted that such reform was required since it would enhance development, peace and a harmonious relationship among Nigerians.

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Kolawole Oluwawole, who spoke in the same vein noted that the legislation was long overdue, adding that his state would surely support the initiative to ensure youth inclusiveness in the affairs of governance of the country.

He said Ekiti had always believed in the ideals of youth inclusiveness in governance, adding that this explains the decision by the Governor Ayo Fayose led administration to peg down the age for contestants for councillorship positions to thirty years.

For the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange, the approval of the piece of legislation was a “done deal” in his legislative chamber adding that as a beneficiary, he can’t wait to see the constitution amended in the interest of the youths who constitute over 60 per cent of the country’s population.

Kaduna State speaker, Mr. Aminu Shagali, who recalled that he was first elected in to the House at the age of 30 in the 2011 poll assured proponents of the Bill to be rest assured of the support of his colleagues.

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Mr. Ali Ahmed, who made references to the inroads recorded by notable personalities including the former American President John F. Kennedy enjoined the hundreds of youths who attended the occasion to make spirited efforts by seeking leadership positions at the poll.

The proposed age qualifications for running for office are 35 years for the President and Senate, 25 years for the House of Representatives, 30 years for the office of the Governor, and 25 years for the House of Assembly.