President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said he was aware of numerous challenges Nigerians were going through.

This was part of a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The President said this in his submission at the One Planet Summit in Paris, France.

He said, “Having just come out of recession, we are under no illusion of the challenges that we face in Nigeria.”

He told the over 60 Heads of State and Governments, as well as representatives of non- governmental and private organisations that attended the summit with the theme, “Climate Change Financing,” that the country cannot implement its Nationally Determined Contribution without adequate financial, technical and capacity building support from the developed countries.

He said, “Since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, we have been strengthening our national efforts towards the implementation of the Agreement and the Marrakech Call for Action and Nigeria had already ratified the Paris Agreement in May 2017.

“The country’s Nationally Determined Contribution to reduce our emission by 20 % by 2020 and 40 % by 2030 cannot be attained alone.”