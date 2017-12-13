- Advertisement -

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has raided some outlets and sale vehicles in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

One person was arrested and over 15 cartons of unregistered herbal products seized.

Findings within Port Harcourt metropolis showed that herbal medicines were advertised and sold in every corner and trade fair centres.

Rivers State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mrs. Mercy Ndukwe, lamented the sale of drugs without NAFDAC registration numbers.

She said the owners of such stores would be sanctioned in line with NAFDAC regulations.

“The agency is determined to ensure that only registered and authorised herbal drugs are sold to the public,” she assured.

She advised the public against patronising unregistered herbal preparations to avoid endangering their health.

She said that “the agency has slashed registration cost to almost half for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs). While product registration is now easier and faster in line with the Federal Government’s policy.”

She wondered why some producers still indulged in dubious and unwholesome practices.

Ndukwe said that some unregistered bread producers, and those producing with expired licenses and labelling lapses were also arrested and three of their vehicles impounded while distributing bread during the early morning raid.

The operation covered Mile 1 and Mile 3 Markets, Ikwere Road, Orazi Road and Mile 4 Market Junction within Port Harcourt metropolis.