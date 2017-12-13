- Advertisement -

The Senate on Tuesday resolved to investigate the activities of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

The upper legislative arm mandated its committee on security to look into the allegations of brutality against SARS operatives and present recommendations with two weeks.

The move followed a point of order raised by Isa Misau, senator representing Bauchi Central, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the squad.

Misau, a former police officer, lamented the recent clashes between the SARS and the Nigerian public.

While calling for the urgent intervention of the senate, he said “there’s been a lot of complaints about extra-judicial killings and brutality” against the operatives.

- Advertisement -

The senate, therefore, resolved to “mandate the ad-hoc committee on security to investigate the issue of human rights abuses by the special anti-robbery squad and make useful recommendations”.

Weighing in on the matter, Bukola Saraki, Senate President, said: “I advise the senate committee on security to quickly find a solution to this problem because it is happening around our constituents and we must respond to these needs.”

In the past couple of weeks, Nigerians have massively condemned the activities of some personnel of SARS and have been calling for its proscription through the #EndSARS campaign on social media.