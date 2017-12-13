- Advertisement -

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday, signed into law the N216.55 billion for the 2018 budget, saying the full implementation will commence 1st January next year.

Signing the budget recently passed by the Kaduna State House of Assembly into law at Government House, Kaduna, el-Rufai, said N131.1 billion is for capital expenditure, while recurrent expenditure stands at N85.44 billion.

The governor explained that the budget is consistent with his administration agenda to spend more on the people than on running government.

el-Rufai, stressed that, the present government radical actions in the education sector considers the future of 2 million primary school pupils as being above whatever sentiments “22, 000 unqualified teachers may mobilise.”

The governor said: “The 2018 Budget size is N216.55 billion, of which N131.1 billion is Capital Expenditure. This is 60.54% of the budget, and is consistent with our agenda to spend more on the people than on running government. But the Recurrent Expenditure is also substantial, at N85.44 billion, reflecting our commitment to discharge our obligations to current personnel in the public service and the new staff that are being recruited by many of our agencies.

“We have deliberately tagged the 2018 Budget as the Budget of Consolidation.”