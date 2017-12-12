- Advertisement -

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said, the country needed a quality manpower for the transformation of the agriculture sector in the country.

Ogbeh stated this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, during the 60th celebration lecture and commissioning of projects of the Federal College of Agriculture Akure (FECA) .

The Minister, who was represented by the South West Regional Director, Mr Joseph Ogunwale, commended the management and staff of the College for producing quality manpower for the transformation of the sector in the country.

Ogbeh FECA for working with relevant partners to build added capacities of both individuals and the institution in order to fill noticeable gaps in the agricultural sector with a view to accelerating growth in the sector.

He noted that the College has grown in leaps and bounds since its establishment 60 years ago to be an exemplary leader in innovation and commitment to excellence in agricultural training and entrepreneurship.

“I commend the giant strides of the College in other areas, especially in infrastructural development, expansion of courses, and development of institutional collaboration and partnerships with reputations national and international institutions, for the enhancement of knowledge and learning, particularly under the leadership of its current provost, Dr. Samson Odedina.

Ogbeh, however, reiterated the commitment of the federal government to support the institution in achieving its mandate of producing quality manpower for the transformation of the agriculture sector in the country.

He saluted the effort of the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for saving the Federal Government and the state from the embarrassment of land agitators regarding the wilful destruction of government property and agricultural assets in the College.

Speaking at the event, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, described agriculture as a veritable tool of employment for the youths.

Akeredolu commended the Federal College of Agriculture for its giant role to rescue unemployed youths from unemployment and giving them hope for a better life.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mr Femi Agagu assured that the government would continue to support the institution to achieve more.

He said the college has been contributing to the advancement of Agriculture and agro business in the state and beyond.

While describing Diamond jubilee celebration as a significant one in the life of any institution, worthy of celebration, Akeredolu said the ceremony is an accomplished one as projects that impact youths have been commissioned.

Earlier, the Provost of the College, Dr. Samson Odedina, said the institution is committed to academic excellence in the entire agricultural value chain which will attract young people who according to him will become practitioners of profitable agribusinesses that will employ others.

While appreciating Governor Akeredolu for his contributions to the college, Odedina assured that the College would continue to develop youths across the country.

In his goodwill message, the Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, congratulated the Management and staff of the college for the successes recorded by the school and projects commissioned stating that the school would continue to serve its purpose to the people.