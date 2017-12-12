- Advertisement -

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that Nigeria is committed to achieving universal health coverage (UHC) in line with a presidential declaration on UHC in 2014 especially as the nation’s current out of pocket expenditure has risen to as high as 73.6 per cent.

Speaking in Abuja at a function Tuesday commemorating the 5th World Universal Health Coverage themed: “Health For All”, Adewole said Nigeria has over the years demonstrated common interests, partnership in health and collective action to lend her voices in unison to the tenets of UHC for the benefit of Nigerians.

He stressed that UHC was as a result of the World Health Assembly Resolution 58:33 in 2005, which urged countries to develop strategies that will ensure all people have access to needed healthcare services without the risk of financial ruin at the point of accessing care or after accessing care.

“Universal Health Coverage as we are all aware is enshrined in the National Constitution — the right to health. It is the statutory role of government to ensure that all citizens, irrespective of the geographical divide have access to affordable and needed health services in an equitable manner without falling into financial catastrophe,” he said.

In operationalising the provisions of the National Health Act, the minister said that implementing initiatives and strategies towards accelerating UHC will require huge capital commitment.