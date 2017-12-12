- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, says it has deployed 2,600 security personnel to maintain peace and order during and after the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commandant, Mr Philip Ayuba, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that plain-clothes security personnel had been deployed to all motor parks, churches, public buildings and recreational centres, to gather intelligence reports that would improve security in the state.

The commandant assured residents of the state that the security measures already put in place would guarantee peaceful atmosphere during and after the celebrations.

‘‘The sensitive security measures in place will guarantee peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the celebrations.’’

Ayuba also revealed that specialised units involved in crime management had been deployed to flash points inside and outside the state capital, to deal with any unforeseen eventualities.

‘‘We have taken concrete security measures to secure people during Christmas and New Year festivities without any form of security threats.

‘‘We are ready to tackle any form of criminal activities during, before and after the festive periods.

‘‘We will continue to sustain the existing synergy between the command and other security agencies, to protect the lives and property of residents,’’ he said.

He advised residents to be law-abiding and report any suspicious movements of persons to the nearest security units for prompt action.

The commandant warned that security agencies would not condone any form of lawlessness during and after the celebrations.