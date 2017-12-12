- Advertisement -

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, will on Thursday present the 2018 budget estimate to the state House of Assembly.

The Governor made his intention known in a letter written to the House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The letter was read during plenary by the Speaker of the Assembly, Honorable Ahmed Marafa.

The Governor, in the letter, solicited the support and cooperation of the Assembly during and after the presentation of the budget, “I hope you will accord me the necessary cooperation for the occasion as you have always done. ”

Apparently in a bid to have a soft landing during the presentation of the budget and to appease the displeasure of the Legislators, the Governor approved the resolution of the Assembly to suspend the Chairman of the Mashegu local government area, Honorable Shakiru Shuaibu.

The Assembly, a month ago, passed a resolution that the Chairman of Mashegu local government area of the state be suspended over alledged financial misconduct and disrespect to the legislators.

The resolution was taken after an oversight function to the local government where the financial misconduct of the Chairman was exposed; after the resolution was passed, nothing have been heard from the Governor until the notification for the presentation of the budget was received by the Legislators.

It would be recalled that the Legislators had rejected the lists of Commissioners nominees sent to them by the Governor in a bid to show their displeasure over the number of bills and resolutions he has refused to honor.

The Legislators have silently declared war for the Governor over his adamant refusal to honor resolutions and bills sent to him by the Assembly and the rejection of the Commissioners nominees list was a tip on the iceberg.