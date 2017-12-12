- Advertisement -

Mr Garba Ladi, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Okene branch, Kogi has cautioned drivers against reckless driving during the yuletide to prevent accidents.

The NURTW chairman gave the warning in an interview in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Ladi warned drivers to avoid speeding and obey traffic laws before, during and after the yuletide.

He also urged passengers to be alert always by ensuring they caution drivers when they violate traffic regulations.

According to him, lives and properties of our members and passengers are more precious to the union and the nation, hence they need to work together to prevent accidents.

“We should, therefore, not kill ourselves and others because of carelessness on the roads.

“Our drivers must not be reckless behind the wheels and passengers must also caution drivers whenever they observe that drivers were becoming reckless on the roads for the benefit of all.

“Safety is number one in our job. We can stop all preventable human and material losses on our roads.

“It is the union’s responsibility to sensitise its members on the need to shun reckless driving, obey traffic laws and traffic wardens in order to prevent motor accidents,’’ he said.

The chairman, who also urged drivers to be patient on the road, cautioned against driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Our members should shun hard drugs and all tendencies to be in haste or trying to intimidate and compete with other road users without regard to their safety,’’ he said.

Ladi, however, urged the three tiers of government to improve on road infrastructure for the safety of the people.

He also appealed to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to be more visible on the roads and do more sensitisation on road safety.

Commenting on the fuel scarcity, the union leader urged the Federal Government to put an end to it, with a view to reducing the hardship being faced by passengers and motorists presently.

He appealed to all drivers to always check their tyres, engine oil and other necessary parts before embarking on any journey.

The chairman wished all drivers and commuters the best of the season, urging Nigerians to drive with care.