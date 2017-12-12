- Advertisement -

Prof. Philip Olusegun Ojo, Executive Director, National Agricultural Seed Council, (NASC) has resolved to rid Nigeria of all manners of seed adulteration and entrench a better quality seeds system to boost agriculture.

He stated this while delivering an address at a Cassava Seed Certification workshop held Monday, at National Agricultural Extension Research and Liason Setvices (NAERLS) ABU Samaru Zaria.

With the theme “Building an economically sustainable integrated cassava seed system (BASICS),” he said the training workshop organised for Seed Certification officers, in North Central Region,was part of the long term preparation to develop a sustainable cassava seed system in Nigeria

“Building an economically sustainable integrated cassava seed system project is geared towards addressing the lingering problem as well as the weak link of value chain of the cassava seed system”

“Our being here is to acquire the needed skills for the certification of cassava seed,get exposed to the use of new innovation on cassava tracking system”

He maintained that, Nigeria being the largest producer of cassava globally,the need for enhanced and properly certified seed is would actually boost seed system

The DG,observed that,the role of Seed Certification officers are critical to ensure the success of the program ,therefore the need for them to pay attention and benefit from the training to achieve it’s goals.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman Agricultural Complex, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), Prof I U Abubakar, lauded NASC and its Collaborative partnersi for the giant stride of enhancing skills of the seed certification officers.

He added that the potentials of seed would determine the agricultural potentials and productivity

He therefore urges seed certification officers to clearly sensitise farmers on the need to identify eatable cassava and poisonous among them,

He commended NASC for the laudable effort of strengthen cassava seed system,said the Agricultural Complex of ABU has facilities to produce seedlings of sugarcane, banana, plantain, dates among others.