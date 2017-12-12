- Advertisement -

In sustaining the new, strict policy footing of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the management has announced the refund of N401,291,658.41, to pilgrims from 11 states of the federation.

The refunds flow from what the commission’s management stated were “for services not rendered to them (pilgrims) during the 2017 Hajj.”

NAHCON, in a statement yesterday, informed the affected pilgrims that the refunds have been moved to their respective State Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies or Commissions.

The NAHCON management also requested the pilgrims concerned to visit their various state boards for necessary refund.

Part of the notification signed by NAHCON’s Head of Media reads: “The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to inform the general public, especially the 2017 Hajj pilgrims that some refunds for services not rendered to them during the 2017 Hajj has been moved to their respective State Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agency or Commission.

- Advertisement -

“They are therefore requested to visit their various state boards for necessary refund.”

A breakdown of the refunds showed that Abia State got – N884,231.59; Bauchi N47,875,183.40; Cross River – N313,180,10; Delta – N3,157,054.94; Gombe – N25,182,856.51 and Kaduna – N129,777,108.96.

Others included Ondo – N45,484,718.84; Osun – N31,726,699.21; Plateau – N23,934,388.65; Sokoto – N66,388,568.76 and Zamfara – N67,503,914,37.

It would be recalled that in order to priotitise fairness and transparency, NAHCON in March 2016, refunds N1.7billionn in respect of 2015 Hajj.

Also, in July 2017, N526million refunds were made in respect of Hajj 2016, to affected pilgrims in a move many thought was impossible.

NAHCON’s refunds are seen as reflective of new operational and people-friendlier footing of the agency arising from the policies enunciated by the chairman of NAHCON, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Mohammed, since his appointment.