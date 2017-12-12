- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to transform the Presidential Lodge, Marina, into an Institute of National Heritage of Leadership.

Governor Akinwumi Ambode revealed this, on Tuesday, in Abuja, while signing documents legalising ownership with the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Ambode said the aim was to attract foreign investors and to increase the economy of the state.

“After almost 2 decades, the dream of owning the presidential lodge has been actualised.

“We will put the monument to good use. One significant thing is that it is the former governor of the state Babatunde Fashola that is making the handing over on behalf of the federal government. So for us, it is historic,” he added.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, earlier this year gave a marching orders for the monument to handed over to the Lagos State government.

Before handing over, Babatunde Fashola said the process was aimed at giving the state explicit rights over the national asset.

Fashola also reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to fix all deplorable roads, citing Bonni bridge and the Manilla which according to him are at the verge of completion.

“I wish to thank the President Buhari who graciously approved the handing over. He is a man who keeps to his promises. He has made the process possible,” Fashola said.