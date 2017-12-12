- Advertisement -

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail to Senator Isah Misau on self-recognition.

She however, ordered that the defendant should deposit his international passport with the Chief Registrar of the Court and can apply whenever he needs it.

Justice Chikere adjourned the matter until Jan. 21 for hearing.

Misau who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was arraigned on an amended 10-count charge bordering on forgery and other related offences.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Saleh Hadi, from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), informed the court of the amended charges filed.

Hadi said that the amended charges had been filed and he had affixed seal as ordered by the court on the last adjourned date.

He further applied for the charges to be read to the defendant to enable him take his plea.

When the charges were read to Misau, he pleaded not guilty to the amended 10-count charge preffered against him.

The defence counsel, Uchena Ogbunabo, who held brief for Mr Paul Erokoro (SAN), immediately prayed the court to grant the defendant bail on liberal terms and in self-recognition.

The request was not opposed by the prosecutor.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that on Nov.7 the court adjourned Misau’s arraignment after an irregularity was pointed out by his counsel.

The counsel had told the judge that that the 10- count amended charge was defective, because there was no seal on it, in line with order 10 rules 1,2,3 of the Federal High Court.