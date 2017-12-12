- Advertisement -

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan (UI) has directed the immediate payment of the verified earned academic allowances released by the Federal Government to the benefiting members of staff.

This directive was part of the resolutions of the council in a meeting held yesterday to appraise the crisis rocking the nation’s premier university.

The council equally appealed to the striking workers of the university to go back to work while negotiation continues at the national level between leaders of the Joint Action Congress and the Federal Government.

The council further directed that appropriate sanctions be applied on staff who infringe on the extant guidelines and rules of the university in respect of harassment of people, locking of gates or classroom during protest and strike.

It would be recalled that after a one week violent protest in the premier university, the non teaching staff of the university comprising the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and the Non-Academic Association of Technicians, NAAT, declared an indefinite strike starting from December 4, 2017.

- Advertisement -

The non academic staff said that the indefinite strike became necessary because the Federal Government failed to implement the memorandum of terms of settlement between them and the Federal Government. They said that the recent allocation to the non teaching staff does not reflect the agreement between the union and the Federal Government.

Investigation revealed that as at this morning, academic activities were on-going as students were seen in their classrooms in different faculties receiving lectures.

The students appealed to the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the incessant strikes in the university.

According to some of the students who spoke with newsmen, students are always at the receiving end during the strikes.

“Once there is a strike, lectures will stop. The next thing is that we are forced to go home and we will not be able to finish the academic year as spelt out in the school calendar. This is what is normally responsible for spending more years on campus,” one of the students said.