A Borno-based NGO, Damnaish Human Capacity Building Initiative (DHCBI), said it had trained 108 disabled persons affected by the Boko Haram insurgency on various trades in the state.

The Coordinator of the NGO, Ms Aisha Kidah, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Kidah, who said the exercise was in conjunction with World Food Programme (WEP) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), added that the beneficiaries were trained under skill acquisition programme of the NGO.

According to her, the training is designed to enhance economic empowerment, build resilience and provide livelihood to the displaced disabled persons.

She disclosed that participants were trained on soap; jelly, freshener, incense and beads making as well as shoe making and dye.

Kidah explained that the beneficiaries include 42 females, 44 males and 22 children.

The coordinator also said the trainees would be provided with equipment to enable them set up their businesses and become self reliant.

“The idea is to support persons with disabilities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, to learn trades and engage in productive activities.

“It is also aimed to ensure protection and improvement of their social and economic well being,” she said.

According to her, over 2, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have so far benefited from skills acquisition programmes of the NGO in two years in the state.