Kogi state has started enjoying improved electricity supply and the is ready to savour the services of the completed Geregu Power Plant.

“Today, we are glad that there is a relative improvement in the power generation and transmission across Nigeria especially in Kogi,’’ Governor Yahaya Bello said.

“The Federal Government has virtually solved all the power problems, but we need a little patient for all the various communities who do not have electricity in Kogi to be identified and install the required transformers in those areas.

“I want to encourage investors to make enough investment in power distribution so that various communities at the grassroots in Kogi and across the country can begin to enjoy the benefits.

“When we assumed office, we met a dispute regarding Kabba Power Transmission sub-station, but we immediately waded in and resolved the issues for the work to be completed,” Bello said.

Bello accorded a pass mark to the federal government on Monday at the 22nd Power Sector Monthly Meeting with power stakeholders and other participants held at the Geregu Power Plc in Ajaokuta.

The governor noted that before he assumed office in Jan. 27, 2016, there were several reported and unreported cases of kidnapping and armed robbery, stressing that they have done tremendously well in terms of security.

He added: “Without adequate security the power plant here will not be safe and we will not be talking about generation, transmission or distribution.

“We have been supporting and equipping our security agencies to ensure that the contractors and their workers working on the roads are safe and secured”.

Earlier, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said that the Power production had reached an all-time high of over 7,000 megawatts for the nation.

He said they were only able to put a part of it on to the grid.

According to him, the Ministry in collaboration with all the stakeholders have created a safe and more conducive environment to gain the confidence of investors in the power sector

“On Friday Dec. 8, we reached an all-time power production of 7,000 and a great peak supply of 5,155 Megawatts, which Nigeria has never produced or generated that much power onto the Grid.

“The last supply was 5074 MW in January 2016, after which we went into a season of disruption of gas supply by militants.

“It means that our policies and programs are working, and we are also so now able to evacuate substantially all of that power by transmission,” he said.

Fashola thanked the Governor for hosting the meeting and expressed his gratitude for paying the compensation that was mitigating against the development of the Kabba Transmission Sub-station.

Mr Adeyemi Adenuga, the Managing Director, Generation, Geregu Power Plant, said the plant was handed over to private company on Oct. 1, 2013, saying the new owners have invested about 94 million dollars into the plant to make it what it is today.

“Right now, we can successfully run three units (turbines) comfortably, effectively and efficiently. So, we hope that from this meeting we will get the needed loads for our machine”, Adenuga.

Hon Otayitie Eminefo, the Special Adviser on Energy and Power to the Governor, applauded the minister and stakeholders for their visit to the State, saying it was timely as Government had invested so much in distribution of power assets across the state

He added that it was important for the industry to further prioritize the State in electrification projects so as to deliver on Gov. Bello’s new direction blueprint promises.