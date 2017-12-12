- Advertisement -

Osun state Governor Rauf Aregbesola wants parents in the country to adopt any form of family planning recommended for them by medical practitioners.

Aregbesola stated this on the occasion of “Save One Million Lives Programme for Results” and flag-off of the distribution of 12,500 mama kits to pregnant women in the state.

The “Save One Million Lives Programme for Result” is powered by the Federal Government and supported by the World Bank with focus on maternal and child health.

It is designed to drive institutional processes needed to save mothers and children from needless deaths.

According to statistics, 900,000 children and mothers die every year largely from preventable causes.

Governor Aregbesola said the time has come for couples to plan, not only on child spacing but on family planning, especially because of the present economic situation of the country.

Aregbesola stressed the need to control the country’s population which is currently put at at 193 million.

The focal person for the FG’s social intervention programme in the state, Idiat Babalola said over 100 primary health care centres have been renovated and equipped by the office of the SDG.

Items contained in the mama kits include laundry soap, gloves, methylated spirit, baby napkins, sanitary pads for the mother among others.