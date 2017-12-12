- Advertisement -

As the world celebrates the human rights day, a non-governmental organization, Access to Justice (A2J), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to restore the rule of law in the country.

According to the group, thousands of Nigerians lost their lives to violence perpetrated by forces of the state.

The group alleged that:”Many were randomly picked up from streets in the North East, profiled and summarily executed by Nigerian troops; members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shiites) were massacred by government forces during peaceful protests,” the group said in a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Dr. Adenike Aiyedun.

They therefore, suggested that the government focuses more on the realization of the socio-economic rights of its people, to ensure that all Nigerians enjoy equal access to justice, basic healthcare and housing.

“As the United Nations has said on several occasions, human rights are inalienable rights, and every state is under an obligation to respect, promote, defend and protect the rule of law.”