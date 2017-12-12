- Advertisement -

The new Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen Rogers Nicholas, has said there was still lot to be done to completely defeat Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East, as people still provide information on locations of troops in the region.

Nicholas raised the alarm at the handing and taking over ceremony from Maj-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, yesterday.

On complete defeat of Boko Haram, Rogers said: “There are many things coming up on board.

- Advertisement -

“Basically, military and strategic information will not be released; but as the operations unfold, you will get to see them on ground and front lines of our operations.

“What I want to do is to carry everybody along, including the media, local governments and components of the theatre command to completely defeat Boko Haram.”

He said during his tenure, 72 Boko Haram insurgents surrendered through the safe corridors of the military.

He added that the operational support provided to troops of Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, led to the killing of 70 insurgents, and capture of assorted automatic weapons.