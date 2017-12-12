- Advertisement -

The presidency has commenced series of national consultations aimed at finding lasting solutions to the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen across the country.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-president on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande.

It explained that the consultations was a follow-up to the Vice-president’s visit to Adamawa State on the 5th December 2017 in the wake of the communal clashes in the area.

The consultations, which commenced on Monday with a meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, had in attendance the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa; elder statesman, Mallam Ahmed Joda; and other leaders of the Fulani communities.

Also, previous reports on the conflict were presented at the meeting by the delegation, and causes of the conflict were analysed.

The meeting was said to have unequivocally condemned the acts of violence that had occurred, especially the killing of children and women, and highlighted the need for Law Enforcement and other Government Agencies to dutifully and objectively perform their Constitutional roles.

The release quoted the Vice President assuring the delegation of the Federal Government’s resolve and commitment to the entrenchment of lasting peace in all communities across the country and the resolution of all legitimate grievances.

“There is nothing much more important now, in showing our leadership, beyond preventing tragedy and destruction of everything we have built as a nation. The entire Nigeria enterprise is bigger than other interests. The overall objective is ensuring that our nation is not enveloped by another crisis.

“We now have an opportunity to do something. We have the opportunity to resolve the issues and to build a nation where we and our children can live in peace”, Osinbajo said.

According to the statement, several food items and relief materials had been distributed to all the affected communities in the State, including Shafaron, Kodomti, Tullum, Mzoruwe and Mararraban Bare in Numan Local Government Area. Others are Dong, Lawaru and Kukumso in Demsa Local Government Area of the State.

“In the next series of meetings, the Vice President will meet with the Batta, Bachama and other groups from Adamawa State; while meetings with stakeholders from other conflict-affected States would follow”, it added.