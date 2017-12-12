- Advertisement -

The Defence Ministry has cautioned the public not to align with those sponsoring a campaign of calumny against the leadership of the Nigerian Army in its fight against Boko Haram.

Spokesman of the Defence Minister, Col. Tukur Gusau, said the campaign was aimed at smearing the name and rubbishing the efforts of the Federal Government at fighting Boko Haram.

He said: “The Government has come across information on sponsored campaign of calumny against the Nigerian Military leadership.

“The orchestrated campaign of calumny is aimed at smearing the name and rubbishing the efforts of the Federal Government at fighting the menace of Boko Haram, although they intend to create the impression that they were fighting corruption and to instil good governance.

“However, from all indications, their motive is far from noble.”

According to their plan, the campaign will be centred on, but not limited to, the following line of thoughts:

“That the Boko Haram terrorists still exist in numbers in several camps within Nigerian territory and that the terrorists are only being disturbed by the effort of the Nigerian Air Force, who were able to disperse them, while the Nigerian Army does nothing other than telling stories.

“They want to buttress this through the recent isolated attacks on soft targets by fleeing remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.”