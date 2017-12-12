- Advertisement -

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Right Honourable (Pastor) Kola Oluwawole, has appealed to marketers of petroleum products in the country, particularly in the state, to desist from hoarding the commodities in the interest of the people.

In a statement by his special assistant (media), Stephen Gbadamosi, in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, Oluwawole also charged the people to stop of panic buying and stocking of petroleum products in homes, stressing that “this is harmattan period when fire havoc should be avoided.”

According to the statement, the Speaker, who once headed a task force on equitable sale of petroleum products in the state during the first term of Governor Ayodele Fayose, gave the people of the state the assurance that the Mr Adeyemi Adebayo-led Petroleum Products Monitoring Committee in the state would ensure that errant marketers were whipped into line.

He said that the fact that some people wanted to maximise profits should not foreclose the need to think about the interest and safety of others.

“I appeal to the commodity marketers to, in the interest of the people, desist from hoarding petroleum products.

Think about the hardships this will cause the masses of this nation, especially as we are getting to the yuletide period.

“Our people too should not engage in panic buying. This is harmattan period when fire havoc should be guarded against most. We can’t afford another emergency where lives would be lost again.

“At the level of this government, we are conscious of the fact that the committee that is currently monitoring the issues of petroleum products in the state will do it’s job.

“Let us not panic and let the marketers not create artificial scarcity. We shall celebrate the festive period in joy and not in sadness,” he said.